ABC host’s hilarious on-air gaffe

ABC newsreader Beverley O'Connor has created a Twitter storm around Aussie bottle shop Dan Murphy's after an on-air slip-up.

Victorian Premier Dan Andrews announced an emergency press conference late on Wednesday night.

When O'Connor flagged the situation with viewers, she made a hilarious gaffe by mixing up the Victorian premier with the bottle shop.

"We'll be crossing to a press conference with Dan Murphy - uh, Dan Andrews soon", she said.

She later tweeted that she was "not on the beers tonight I promise".

After the on air gaffe, Dan Murphy started trending worldwide, while social media users also had some fun with the mistake.

Will I ever live this down, with apologies to @DanielAndrewsMP https://t.co/jHwDAADUAV — Beverley O'Connor (@bevvo14) February 3, 2021

"Is Dan Murphy's going to be taking questions?" chimed in one man.

"Loved it - you lightened the mood of the nation. Own it with pride," a user said.

"It was some much-needed relief from the panic of an upcoming late night presser and you should win the Gold Logie for it," suggested another.

"Wish they had actually crossed to Dan Murphy's," added one woman.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews. Picture: Tim Carrafa

Others were more serious with their responses. "All I'm saying is that Dan Murphy would never have let the Australian Open go ahead," wrote one.

O'Connor wondered if she "would ever live this down" and apologised to Mr Andrews.

The bottle shop also joined in tweeting the news reader with some gentle ribbing.

And you are it seems always on ours @danmurphys 😂😉😂 https://t.co/yRxSeqo784 — Beverley O'Connor (@bevvo14) February 3, 2021

It's not the first Dan Murphy's gaffe that has happened.

During last year's lockdown, Australian Nobel Prize-winning immunologist Professor Peter Doherty accidentally tweeted his search for the opening hours of the liquor store, which went viral and earned him thousands of new followers.

We kept quiet yesterday as we had a Zoom surprise planned, but the cat is out of the bag. A very happy birthday to our patron and namesake, Laureate Professor Peter Doherty @ProfPCDoherty. Hope you enjoyed eating that cake! @ProfSharonLewin @kedzierskalab https://t.co/1W7JumiJWL pic.twitter.com/Odi0sLDaUr — Doherty Institute (@TheDohertyInst) October 16, 2020

