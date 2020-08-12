Aaron Payne, Langer Cups: 12 games live streamed today

It is a big day for schoolboy footy with 12 games from the Aaron Payne and Langer Cups set to be livestreamed on our site today.

The footy starts from 11.45am up north with the Cowboys Challenge and Aaron Payne Cup then moves south for the afternoon with several big clashes in the Langer and Walters Cups.

The full schedule of games to be livestreamed:

11.45am: Cowboys Challenge: Ignatius Park College v Mackay SHS

11.45am: Aaron Payne Cup: The Cathedral College v Kirwan SHS

12.45pm: Aaron Payne Cup: Ignatius Park College v Mackay SHS

12.45pm: Cowboys Challenge: The Cathedral College v Kirwan SHS

2pm: Cowboys Challenge: St Brendan's College Yeppoon v St Pat's Mackay

3.15pm: Aaron Payne Cup: St Brendan's College Yeppoon v St Pat's Mackay

3pm: Walters Cup: Yr 10: Ipswich State High School v Keebra Park

4pm: Langer Cup: Ipswich State High School v Keebra Park

4pm: Walters Cup: Yr 10: Wavell State High v Marsden State High

4pm: Walters Cup: Yr 10: Palm Beach Currumbin State High v St Mary's College Toowoomba

5pm: Langer Cup: Wavell State High v Marsden State High

5pm: Langer Cup: Palm Beach Currumbin State High v St Mary's College Toowoomba

The Wavell SHS Langer Cup boys are still working on a nickname for team mate Jayden Smith, but they have a way to go before they can match The Wombat which his brother and Storm star Brandon goes by.

Jayden is Brandon's little brother who is in his first year at Wavell SHS after moving from the family home on beautiful Waiheke Island, a 30 minute ferry ride off Auckland.

"Johnathan Thurston gave him that nickname (Wombat) when he was at the Cowboys,'' Jayden revealed.

"They just call me Smithy, but some of the boys muck around and call me Little Blocker.''

Jayden is one of 14 first season rookies in the giant-killing Wavell side which in round 1 upset Keebra Park SHS and in round 2 drew with reigning champions Palm Beach Currumbin.

Today they play Marsden SHS in a match to be livestreamed from 5pm on the website, with the 4pm Walters Cup to be telecast as well.

Brandon Smith after scoring. (Photo by Matt Roberts/Getty Images)

Jayden said he drew inspiration from Brandon, a pocket-dynamo who would be arguably the best player, pound for pound, in the NRL and the best value for money player in the competition.

"I always try and be a better player than him," the Waiheke Rams junior said.

"All of us brothers try and compete with each other.

Asked what trait he most admired about Brandon, Jayden said: "Just his heart. That he is 5.11 (foot), 90 kgs and just the way he runs inspires me.

"I think he is from a small place like me so it (playing in the NRL) is possible.''

Walking into Wavell SHS and looking at the school honour board is like trip down memory lane for any league buff.

Jayden Smith ahead of the Allan Langer Cup. Pic Peter Wallis

With names like former Queensland forwards David Wright (Australian player), Darryl Brohman and Bob Cock from the old days mixed with Adam Blair, Kodi Nikorima and Greg Inglis from the modern era, it is one of the great league nurseries

Ironically Greg Inglis was Jayden Smith's hero and Smith was thrilled to know Inglis was a past student.

"He was my favourite player since I was young, and finding out he came here was a great thing,'' Smith said.

He said the spirit within Wavell was unbreakable. "We are all as close as. The brotherhood here is crazy,'' he said.

Brandon Smith scores fro Storm. (Photo by Matt Roberts/Getty Images)

Smith said the most impressive thing about Wavell SHS was the "care off the field''. "It is not all about the on-field. It is about becoming great men, not just great players.''

"The coaches really care about our health and safety and not just the way we play.''

Smith said the secret to Wavell's continued success was to "just stay focused on the goal and not think we are better than anyone else''.

Originally published as Aaron Payne, Langer Cups: 12 games live streamed today