AARON PAYNE CUP: How to watch St Pat’s v Kirwan

Kirwan’s Jeremiah Nanai (right) was crowned the best and fairest of the Aaron Payne Cup on Monday night. Photo: Callum Dick

Kirwan’s Jeremiah Nanai (right) was crowned the best and fairest of the Aaron Payne Cup on Monday night. Photo: Callum Dick

LIVESTREAMING of the Aaron Payne Cup has returned to regional Queensland.

A glimpse into the future of rugby league in Queensland, the Aaron Payne Cup pits the best schoolboys in north Queensland against each other as they look to forge careers in the game.

Now, after five weeks of intense schoolboys footy, only four teams remain.

Two sides, St Patrick's College and Kirwan State High School, go head-to-head in Townsville today for a place in the grand final.

The game will be streamed live, right here.

This story will be updated with a link to the livestream before kick-off at 11.30am.

AARON PAYNE CUP SEMI-FINALS -

(10am) - Ignatius Park College v The Cathedral College in Mackay

11.30am) - St Patrick's College v Kirwan State High School in Townsville