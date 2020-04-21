A tribute to local legend ‘Freddie’ Ingram

NEVER FORGOTTEN: The Western Downs community said goodbye to a hardworking, straightforward, country man who filled those around him with happiness. Pic: Supplied

NEVER FORGOTTEN: The Western Downs community said goodbye to a hardworking, straightforward, country man who filled those around him with happiness. Pic: Supplied

ON WEDNESDAY, April 8, the Western Downs community said goodbye to a hardworking, straightforward, country man who filled those around him with happiness after Frederick John Ingram, known affectionately as “Freddie”, passed away at age 92.

The second child of Mary and Thomas Ingram, Freddie’s journey began in 1928 on January 23, in Taroom where he attended the local school until the age of 13.

Freddie’s colourful, exciting, and hard going working life began when he left school – those closest to Freddie spoke of his work ethic as a defining characteristic.

Not afraid of a challenge or to get his hands dirty, throughout Freddie’s life he did everything from picking cotton, breaking in young horses, pulling out Noogoora Burr from around the local dams, droving, ringbarking, the mail run on packhorse to Cracow, serving six years in the Air Force Reserves, cutting cane, truck driving and lastly at the local council until he retired.

Freddie’s son Terry Ingram said his father led a hard life, but he doesn’t think he would have changed it for love nor money.

“In conversations with dad over the years it was evident that he had led a hard life, laboured for most of it… but in saying that he seemed to have enjoyed every bit of it and lived life to the fullest,” Terry said.

Frederick John Ingram.

Freddie’s son Ron Ingram said he was fortunate to have Freddie as his father, that no words could ever express the influence he had on his life and his children’s.

“It is through his example that I learned to be the father that I am today, I didn’t realise it then, but one of the biggest lessons I learned from my dad was the value of hard work,” he said.

“As we recall, he woke up every day, put on his work boots, and went to work to provide for our family.

“Dad truly believed that if you worked hard, treated people right, enjoyed a laugh and with a little luck from the horse races, life was good.

“He was a straightforward man who asked little from those around him, the simple things in life provided him happiness.”

Ron went on to say his dad enjoyed playing bowls, was an active member of the local fishing club, loved gardening, and watching all activities with horses.

“Terry would phone him and pass on his hot tips for Saturdays races, I would phone him with the footy tips for the weekend fixtures, we could picture his cheeky grin as he would say, ‘Okay, I’ll take a look at that,’” Ron said.

“It’s going to be difficult to imagine dad not being around, to think that we can’t reach out and ask for advice, help him with the gardening or wander down to the Dawson when we visit to throw in a line.

“Us boys and the grandchildren, will all miss him dearly, we have always enjoyed his happy personality and sharp wit.

“We will forever remember and commemorate his life, the passing of a lively, dignified soul, a soul that has brought joy and fulfilment to many, and whose legacy will live on forever.”

As a happy go lucky person Freddie loved listening to music, Terry said his father was always listening to something whether it was a CD, cassette, or live band – with a coldie in hand no matter the weather.

“There was nothing better than sitting around the back veranda of the old house, a cold beer in hand with a rum chaser, listening to his music and have dad tell a few stories that would sometimes end with tongue in cheek and quite a few laughs,” he said.

“If we had to sum him up in three words, those would be ‘Honesty, Respect and Integrity.’”

Frederick John Ingram.



Below is a poem chosen for Frederick John Ingram by his grandchildren:



As we look back over time

We find ourselves wondering …..

Did we remember to thank you enough

For all you have done for us?

For all the times you were by our sides

To help and support us …..

To celebrate our successes

To understand our problems

And accept our defeats?

Or for teaching us by your example,

The value of hard work, good judgment,

Courage and integrity?

We wonder if we ever thanked you

For the sacrifices you made.

To let us have the very best?

And for the simple things

Like laughter, smiles and times we shared?

If we have forgotten to show our

Gratitude enough for all the things you did,

We’re thanking you now.

And we are hoping you knew all along,

How much you meant to us.