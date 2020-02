CRIME SCENE: The Catholic Church in Dulacca was broken into. Photo: Bev Lacey

THE Catholic Church in Dulacca has become the scene of a crime after it was the target of a break in overnight.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said they had received reports that the church on Bell St was broken into on Monday morning.

“The incident was reported at 9.35am and police attended the address soon after,” she said.

No further information is available at this time and investigations are still continuing.