BAD DAY AT WORK: John Thomas Watson told police he drove recklessly because he had a bad day at work and he sometimes “loses the plot”. Pic: Bill Hearne.
News

A series of burnouts left this Miles man in hot water

Peta McEachern
13th Aug 2020 11:08 AM
HOT headed and heavy footed, John Thomas Watson told police he drove recklessly because he had a bad day at work and he sometimes “loses the plot”.

Chinchilla Magistrates Court heard on July 30, a Miles police officer witnessed Watson doing a series of burnouts on Wilson St just after 12pm.

Police prosecutor senior constable Jodie Tahana told the court an off-duty police officer heard an engine revving loudly and tires being spun on loose gravel.

“Police moved to the edge of the roadway where they observed the defendant’s vehicle leaving…. outside Miles Tire and Battery,” she said.

Snr const Tahana said the car was seen travelling sideways, as the tires spun creating smoke and noise.

Once the vehicle reached the highway snr const Tahana said Watson did another burnout, and lost traction swerving and fishtailing onto the roadway.

“Police spoke to the defendant… he stated it was because he was annoyed with his work arrangements,” Snr const Tahana said.

“(Watson) stated he shouldn’t have done it, that he was driving like an idiot, but he was annoyed and sometimes just loses the plot.”

Snr const Tahana said Watson’s criminal and traffic history would provide Magistrate Tracy Mossop context as to why he was appearing in court for the charge.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop told Watson if he can’t drive with his emotions in check he shouldn’t be driving.

“If you want to be a road user then be a responsible road user,” she said.

“You gave away your licence for six months last year as a result of the way you drove and now you are back again before the court.”

Watson pleaded guilty to one charge of wilfully making unnecessary noise or smoke in a vehicle on Thursday.

Ms Mossop told Watson his fine would be reduced to account for the offenders levy and said as his car had been impounded, that was punishment in itself.

Watson was fined $300 and a conviction was recorded.

