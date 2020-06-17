A meaningful addition to a local business

FAMILY: RIE employee and their families in front of the new mural that reflects both the indigenous Chinchilla heritage and the family aspect of the business.

NO MATTER if you are a current or past employee of this local business – you are a part of their family. Now RIE Group in Chinchilla have provided a permanent reminder of that.

Understanding that employees are not just a number, Director Elena Short said she wanted to promote that ideal through art.

“I grew up in a small country town, and that sense of community and everyone knowing each other and treating everyone with respect has flowed through to the way we run our business,” Ms Short said.

“We like our employees to became part of our family – it’s always been that way for us.

“We always promote that if someone needs help, inside or outside of work, they can always ask. For example, if someone’s wife is ill, we will always organise a bunch of flowers or small gift.

“You always get a birthday present, and at Christmas time even the kids get gifts.

“We have also been on ski trips, and one time we had 35 people skiing and camping.

“It’s all about the work-life balance with the families so that everyone is happier.”

Ms Short also said they wanted to reflect the indigenous heritage in Chinchilla as well, deciding to paint an Aboriginal mural on their site shipping container.

So when Thaikeem Leedie who has painting experience entered the company three short weeks ago as part of the Shell QGC indigenous upstream program run through Harness – everything seemed to fall into place.

“After hearing the story from Elena it gave me much insight of what the company does and how they work,” he said.

“I initially did a painting for Harness a couple of weeks ago, and theirs was off the idea of a community-based company, so I stuck to the same idea but did it more family orientated.

“I said to bring in all the kids of the employees to add their little touch to it with their handprints.

“To represent Chinchilla as well, I painted a local fish on the other side.”

The container will now make its way by truck and come out to their sites when they go on projects.

The hope is that it will be seen by thousands of people and become a conversation point about Aboriginal heritage and family business.

Thaikeem said although it has only been in the business for a short time, it was an eye-opening experience and he was glad to be a part of something so meaningful.

“I didn’t think I would ever get this far in my artwork,” he said. “I have only done things for my friends and family and didn’t think it would come to this level.”

Ms Short was so impressed by his work and can’t wait to show it off to the community.