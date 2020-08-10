A-maze-ing expansion plans launched for attraction

MAZE MADNESS: Irene Pullen and Grace Watson (left) with Michelle and Emma Pullen loved their visit to Bellingham Maze at Tanawha on Sunday August 9. Picture: Lacee Froeschl

More "a-maze-ing" fun is soon to be had at a popular Coast tourist attraction after Sunshine Coast Council approved plans to expand its facilities.

What began as a 1.5 acre hedge maze 26 years ago at Bellingham Maze has grown to include a timber maze, tyre maze, rope maze, an 18-hole mini golf course and many other puzzles and activities.

The family-owned and operated Coast business has been approved to build an extra playground, maze and upgrade the viewing tower that overlooks their popular 80m x 80m hedge maze.

Owner of two years Adam Cheshire said the added amenities and play areas would complement the existing tourist attraction and is proposed to allow for visitors to stay longer.

"Like all tourism businesses, we were in the first group to close back in March which was quite unfortunate timing as this occurred immediately before the usually busy Easter school holidays," Mr Cheshire said.

MAZE MADNESS: Adam, Robyn, Blake and Zara Cheshire at Bellingham Maze. Picture: John McCutcheon

"On the positive side, the closure offered us the opportunity to work on the business, including re-landscaping large areas of the property that we would otherwise be unable to do, preparation of our expansion area and more."

He said since reopening in June they've been pleased with the visitation from the local drive market including Gold Coast, Gympie, Toowoomba and the Coast.

Mr Cheshire previously told the Daily that 70 per cent of their school holiday business came from tourists.

He added the horrific bushfire season and coronavirus pandemic had resulted in a change in visitor numbers.

February recorded one of the maze's slowest starts to the month on record.

"As relatively new owners, we are really excited to be developing Bellingham Maze," Mr Cheshire said.

"We believe that the additional activities will attract further people to the Sunshine Coast or have tourists stay longer in our region.

"This not only supports the growth of our business, but also the Sunshine Coast and its economy as a whole."

The new maze will be designed for children between three and 10-years-old, with a low hedge height of up to 1.5m.

The development application for the Tanawha business to the Sunshine Coast Council was approved in July.