Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
FATAL CRASH: A US citizen, 45, died on Sunday when his vehicle crashed into a tree on Eltham Rd, Eltham.
FATAL CRASH: A US citizen, 45, died on Sunday when his vehicle crashed into a tree on Eltham Rd, Eltham.
News

Man dies after car crashes into tree

Alison Paterson
23rd Dec 2019 8:12 AM | Updated: 9:17 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT'S the news no family wants at any time of year, let alone in the lead up to Christmas.

Richmond police District Inspector Darren Cloake said on Sunday afternoon a man died when his vehicle left the road and crashed into a tree.

"The man aged 45 died around 4,30pm after the NSW registered Jeep Patriot he was driving on Eltham Rd exited the roadway and hit a tree," he said.

"The accident was witnessed by a number of people and emergency services were contacted and arrived at the scene.

"But the man was pronounced deceased."

Insp Cloake said the man was yet to be formally identified.

He said it is understood the man was on a student via and was attending the Envirotech campus at Byron Bay.

Insp Cloake said the man was a US citizen from Branson in Missouri.

"It appeared the man was driving to the airport to collect a friend." he said.

"We have notified the US Consulate and the brief of evidence being prepared for the coroner."

eltham fatal car crash lismore police richmond police district
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Car thieves continue to hit Chinchilla

        premium_icon Car thieves continue to hit Chinchilla

        News Another car has been stolen from Chinchilla amid a spate of recent break-ins this week.

        ‘It was a joke’: man threatens to shoot health worker

        premium_icon ‘It was a joke’: man threatens to shoot health worker

        News Scott Drayton fronts court after threat to kill.

        MP defends PM’s holiday amid bushfire crisis

        premium_icon MP defends PM’s holiday amid bushfire crisis

        News 'It has escalated, we didn't anticipate this'

        How you can make Christmas a little nicer for our paramedics

        premium_icon How you can make Christmas a little nicer for our paramedics

        News Paramedics urge caution as the silly season approaches.