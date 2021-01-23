90,000L of water saved through council upgrades at Bell Park

PARK UPGRADES: Western Downs Regional Council has delivered a water-smart upgrade of amenities at Bell's Ensor Park as part of an ongoing strategy to boost the liveability of local towns in the region.

Western Downs Regional Council has delivered a water smart upgrade of amenities at Bell’s Ensor Park as part of an ongoing strategy to boost liveability in the region.

The toilet facilities at Ensor Park have been completely refurbished with a range of new features to cater to the community and visitors to the area, while cutting down on water consumption.

Western Downs Regional Council spokeswoman for recreational spaces and cemeteries councillor Carolyn Tillman said the upgrade had made the park more welcoming and comfortable for residents.

“Our parks and open spaces play a huge role in bringing our community together so it’s important we’re looking after these popular facilities and continuing to encourage people to head outdoors and enjoy their towns,” Cr Tillman said.

“The amenities block has been completely modernised to include a range of new features such as new tiles, paint, anti-slip floor covering and energy-efficient lighting.”

A range of water-saving facilities have also been installed, including new water-efficient, stainless-steel seats with cisterns and waterless urinals.

These upgrades are expected to save up to 90,000 litres of water per year.

“Council is committed to delivering modern and quality essential services, and it’s so great to see added benefits such as water-saving technology included in the revamp,” Cr Tilman said.

“Ensor Park is a much-loved space in the Bell community and is also a popular stop for travellers passing through.

“The revamped toilet facility adds to the various offerings at the Park including free barbecues, playground, picnic areas and skate park.”