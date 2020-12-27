900+ PICS: Every Western Downs social racing photo from 2020

ALL IN ONE SPOT: We've compiled all of the social photos from the Warra, Chinchilla, Miles and Bell race days in 2020.

ALL IN ONE SPOT: We've compiled all of the social photos from the Warra, Chinchilla, Miles and Bell race days in 2020.

Glamorous outfits, fast fillies, and eager punters hit Western Downs racecourses at sporadic times in 2020 due to coronavirus.

Restrictions on public gatherings meant phantom race days became the norm for a period after March, however keen racegoers were able to flock to racecourses across the region in the latter half of 2020.

We’ve compiled every social photo from race days in Chinchilla, Miles, Bell, and Warra in 2020 into one spot, to celebrate the gallant return of country racing following the pandemic.