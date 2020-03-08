Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
BIG AND SMALL TALENT: Some of the games from the Kirstin Albeck Memorial 9s day.
BIG AND SMALL TALENT: Some of the games from the Kirstin Albeck Memorial 9s day.
News

90+ PHOTOS: Action from Kirstin Albeck Memorial 9s

lucy rutherford
, lucy.rutherford@westernstarnews.com
8th Mar 2020 4:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Rugby league: Kicking goals both off and on the field is what the Kirstin Albeck Memorial 9's day was all about.

With 14 teams vying for the shield from Roma, Mitchell, Chinchilla, St George, Toowoomba, Jandowae and more, as well as overwhelming generosity from sponsors, teams and spectators turned up in high spirits to watch or play some nail biting games of rugby.

In it's sixth consecutive year, the Kirstin Albeck Memorial 9's day paid tribute to the local woman who lost her courageous battle with Ewing Sarcoma by raising money for those in need in the community.

This year the Memorial 9s day raised money for Bailey Hockey, a 12-year-old Roma girl who in January 2020 was diagnosed with an extremely rare cancer - Epithelioid Sarcoma.

In the end, St George reigned supreme, defeating Mitchell Magpies in the grand final 22-11.

 

Photos
View Gallery

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Viral tornado’: doctor’s coronavirus warning for Queensland

        premium_icon ‘Viral tornado’: doctor’s coronavirus warning for Queensland

        Health An intensive care doctor has labelled the coronavirus as a “viral tornado”, warning the disease could have unparalleled impacts on Queensland.

        Massive family brawl almost sends Roma man to jail

        premium_icon Massive family brawl almost sends Roma man to jail

        News A ROMA man faced court after he was caught shirtless in the middle of a 10 person...

        Mother of 3 steals friend’s ID for hire car, caught with drugs

        premium_icon Mother of 3 steals friend’s ID for hire car, caught with...

        News A MOTHER-of-three with a “poor history of dishonesty” has been told by the...

        ‘Four-eyed s---:’ Mother of 6 refused to go quietly

        premium_icon ‘Four-eyed s---:’ Mother of 6 refused to go quietly

        News A mother-of-six was arrested after she continually used foul and offensive language...