86-year-old Patsy Quinn leaves the watch house

AFTER five days locked up in the Toowoomba watch house, 86-year-old Patsy Quinn has been transferred to Toowoomba Hospital.

Ms Quinn had been taken into custody on Thursday last week after an ongoing neighbourhood dispute allegedly boiled over to the point police claim she struck a 62-year-old male neighbour with a stick.

It was feared if she was granted bail and returned to her home the dispute could continue or escalate.

Her barrister Shane MacDonald told Toowoomba Magistrates Court that it was unacceptable that an 86-year-old woman with no criminal history should be held in custody and wanted her assessed by the hospital for mental health issues.

Toowoomba barrister Shane MacDonald, Friday, August 21, 2020. Picture: Kevin Farmer Kevin Farmer

However, the hospital authorities claimed Ms Quinn's potential health problems were not medical but mental health issues and so wouldn't initially assess her.

Mr MacDonald contacted The Chronicle late yesterday to say his client had been moved from the watch house to more appropriate accommodation at Toowoomba Hospital.

Technically still in custody, Ms Quinn is due to return to Toowoomba Magistrates Court on September 4 when next her charges will be mentioned.