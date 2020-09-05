Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Toowoomba octogenarian Patsy Quinn has been granted conditional bail.
Toowoomba octogenarian Patsy Quinn has been granted conditional bail. Kevin Farmer

Buy Now
Crime

86-year-old accused woman granted bail by court

Peter Hardwick
by
5th Sep 2020 5:00 AM | Updated: 9:36 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

AN 86-year-old Toowoomba woman who spent a week in the watch house before being moved to hospital care has had her charges mentioned before the city's Magistrates Court.

Maureen Patricia O'Leary (Patsy) Quinn was not in court for the mention of her charges but was represented by barrister Shane MacDonald.

Mr MacDonald told the court his client was being held in the mental health unit of Toowoomba Hospital after she was remanded in custody on August 20 following a neighbourhood dispute.

The octogenarian is accused of hitting a 62-year-old man with a stick and damaging property and then assaulting police who arrested her.

Mr MacDonald said the prosecution was not objecting to bail and asked the court to grant her bail.

Even when bailed she would remain a regulated patient, he said.

Ms Quinn has not been required to enter pleas to the charges which include serious assault of a person over 60, serious assault of police, four counts of wilful damage, two of obstructing police and two of common assault.

Acting Magistrate Roger Stark granted bail on condition Ms Quinn have no contact with the cmplainant and provided she could sign bail papers at the hospital and adjourned the case for mention back in the same court on October 30.

More Stories

editors picks patsy quinn serious assault of a police officer toowoomba crime toowoomba magistrates court
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tara Polocrosse ladies’ team set for a win this weekend

        Premium Content Tara Polocrosse ladies’ team set for a win this weekend

        News WESTERN Downs polocrosse clubs and beyond, are set to battle it out in Tara this weekend at the Multi-Horse Polocrosse Carnival 2020.

        Dalby anti-COVID organiser arrested, firearms seized

        Premium Content Dalby anti-COVID organiser arrested, firearms seized

        News FULL DETAILS: The Dalby man who was distributing flyers to organise an...

        Motocross champions heading west for coaching tour

        Premium Content Motocross champions heading west for coaching tour

        News TWO of Queensland’s most respected motocross champions are heading out west for an...

        Arrest warrant out for alleged car thief

        Premium Content Arrest warrant out for alleged car thief

        News A CHINCHILLA man facing a rap sheet of break and enter, and stolen vehicle charges...