80+ photos from this year’s Tara Show
HUNDREDS of patrons walked through the gates at this year’s Tara Show which had a jam packed roster of events, including woodchopping, fireworks and turtle racing.
With perfect weather conditions, plenty enjoyed the event.
There were many of exhibitions and competitors held throughout the day. See the list of winners is below.
Most points – Pavilion: Margaret Davis
2nd Most Points – Pavilion: Sue Apelt
Champion of Champions: Margaret White
Reserve Champion of Champions: Judy Edwards
Acquisition: Margaret White
N eedlework/Wool work
Most Points – needlework: Rene Sands
Most points – wool work: Helen Nicholson
Champion needlework: Lorraine Reardon
Champion exhibit – embroidery: Lorraine Reardon
Champion Wool work: Judy Edwards
Encouragement: Rene Sands and Sue Apelt
ART
Most Points: Leigh Nicholson
Champion Picture: Monique Monro
Most Points – Junior art: Gemma Dales
Junior Champion Picture: Gemma Dales
Encouragement: Adalyn Reay
Aged care – Any medium: Katrina Finch
CRAFT
Most Points: Margaret Davis
Champion craftwork: Jude Salter
Champion Junior craft: Jackson Hoey
Most Points Junior Craft: Millie Gunther
GROUP ACTIVITIES
Champion: Tara Women’s Show Auxiliary
Most Outstanding Article: Irma Porter
COOKING
Most points: Leanne Andrews
Champion cake: Francis Neal
Champion pudding: Margaret Davis
Men’s cooking: Jim Moran
Most points class23-61: Leanne Andrews
Champion piece cooking: KerriLee Larsen
Champion biscuits: Francis Neal
JUNIOR COOKING
Most Points Primary: Chelsea Prain
Champion – Junior: Jakeb Press
Most Points – Secondary: Dustin Major
HORTICULTURE
Most Points – section 1 – 25: Val Densley
Champion Rose: June Brawne
Champion Miniature Rose: Linda Petersen
Most Points Geraniums: Val Densley
2nd Most points Geraniums: Lorna McNamara
Champion Bloom (other than a rose): June Brawn
Most Points – Pot Plants: Linda Wilkes
Champion Fern: Fiona Borchardt
Champion Pot Plant: Linda Wilkes
Most points – Floral Art: Val Densley
Champion Floral Art: Fiona Borchardt
Novelty Boot Competition: Corinne Pimm
SCHOOLWORK
Yr. P – 3 Best article: Jayden Austin
Yr 4 – 6 Best article: Emily Anstice
Most points Primary: Emily Anstice
Best written genre: Madaline Conway
PHOTOGRAPHY
Champion colour print: Linda Steinohrt
Most points 1 – 16: Linda Steinohrt
Champion enlargement: Linda Steinohrt
Champion Black & White print: Linda Steinohrt
Champion Junior print: Emily Schwerin
BEST DRESSED
Best dressed lady: Vanessa Wicks
Best dressed gent: Brian McGoldrick
Best dressed teenager: Bayden Neal
Best dressed Child-Circus Theme: Damon Grose