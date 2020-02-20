80 PHOTOS, EVERY NAME: MSHS Leadership ceremony
PROUD parents watched on as the Miles State High School leaders, and year 12 students were awarded with their badges, at the annual Student Leaders Investiture Ceremony yesterday.
The 2020 senior and junior school captains, sporting captains, committee chairpersons and student council executives and representatives where celebrated at the ceremony.
Here’s who is filling what roles at the school in 2020:
School Captain: Dawn Love.
School vice-captain: Rebecca Courte.
Junior Secondary Captains: Rosanna Courte and Harper Little.
Junior Secondary Vice Captains: Chanchira Cawley.
Sporting Captains
Binbian: Caitlin Steel and Connor Pogan.
Cameby: Amity Salisbury.
Committee Chairpersons
School and Community Citizenship: Harriet Young
Publications: Henry Bourne
School Based Events: Zane Creevey
RISE: Nikkita Finden and Harry Myers
Student Council Executives
President: Dawn Love
Vice President: Rebecca Courte
Secretary: Harriet Young
Treasurer: Caitlin Steel
Student Council Representatives
Year 7: Shanelle Brown, Hayley Palmer, Selina Richards and Mattise Gillon
Year 8: Nathan Dunn and Macy Gaze
Year 9: Rosanna Courte, Harper Little, Chanchira Cawley and Thomas York
Year 10: Connor Holmes and Dallas Connolly
Year 11: Campbell Thomas
2020 Year 12 students
Danielle Aird
Mitchell Anderson
Cara Barton
Henry Bourne
Rebecca Courte
Zane Creevey
Nikkita Finden
John Flores
Joshua Hayward
Charley Hinds
Kyle Lawardorn
Dawn Love
Moses Magri
Harry Myers
Lyall Nixon
Connor Pogan
Ramadhani Siasa
Layne Sinnamon
Caitlin Steel
Christian Vagg
Caleb Walsh
Emily Ward
Harriet Young