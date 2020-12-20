Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
HITTING THE TRACK: Punters in flashy shirts and drop dead dresses hit the Chinchilla Christmas Races. Picture: Sam Turner
HITTING THE TRACK: Punters in flashy shirts and drop dead dresses hit the Chinchilla Christmas Races. Picture: Sam Turner
News

80+ PHOTOS: Chinchilla punters hit the track in style

Sam Turner
20th Dec 2020 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Punters from the Western Downs and beyond hit the track in style for a special phantom race day in Chinchilla.

The Chinchilla Race Club made the decision to abandon their local horse races on December 19 due to an enormous amount of rain received the night prior.

This didn’t dampen the spirits of revellers, as hundreds piled through the gates to get on the punt with a schooner in hand at a special Christmas instalment entitled the ProCrew Chinchilla Cup.

Check out all of the glamorous photos in our gallery below:

Photos
View Gallery
chinchilla race club chinchilla races chinchilla races photo gallery

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Chinchilla races make decision after splash of wet weather

        Premium Content Chinchilla races make decision after splash of wet weather

        News The Chinchilla Race Club has revealed their plans for the Pro Crew Chinchilla Cup event following a huge downpour overnight.

        Man hospitalised after frightening rollover near Dalby

        Premium Content Man hospitalised after frightening rollover near Dalby

        News Paramedics rushed to reports a man had been injured in a single vehicle rollover...

        Mental health: Support available 24/7 through festive season

        Mental health: Support available 24/7 through festive season

        News FREE STORY: While the holiday season is joyful for many, it can be very challenging...

        Dangerous Dalby dads who faced court this year

        Premium Content Dangerous Dalby dads who faced court this year

        Crime From a meth fuelled street fight, to a man holding a police officer hostage, these...