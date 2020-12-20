80+ PHOTOS: Chinchilla punters hit the track in style

HITTING THE TRACK: Punters in flashy shirts and drop dead dresses hit the Chinchilla Christmas Races. Picture: Sam Turner

Punters from the Western Downs and beyond hit the track in style for a special phantom race day in Chinchilla.

The Chinchilla Race Club made the decision to abandon their local horse races on December 19 due to an enormous amount of rain received the night prior.

This didn’t dampen the spirits of revellers, as hundreds piled through the gates to get on the punt with a schooner in hand at a special Christmas instalment entitled the ProCrew Chinchilla Cup.

