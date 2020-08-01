77,000-ha up for grabs: Prominent family sells up

Stock yards at the Baratria aggregation in western Queensland.

A prominent pastoral family - who co-own Australia's second largest meat processor and exporter business - is selling their large western Queensland pastoral operation after almost 30 years of ownership.

The Teys family, who are joint owners with Cargill Company of Teys Australia, are selling Baratria - their 77,747-hectare aggregation between Longreach and Winton.

The aggregation is the amalgamation of three pastoral landholdings - Baratria, Hartree and Clyde - and it's being offered to market as a turnkey investment and an opportunity to acquire a large-scale pastoral enterprise in the renowned Winton region.

The aggregation is not part of Teys Australia and is held under a separate Teys family company.

JLL's directors - Agribusiness Geoff Warriner and Chris Holgar in conjunction with Walter Cooper of RPL have been appointed to sell the aggregation via an expressions-of-interest campaign closing on September 17.

The Baratria aggregation is estimated to have a sustainable carrying capacity of 9000 head of cattle.

Mr Warriner said due to the scale, location, level of development and favourable pasture and soil types, he anticipates Baratria to generate significant interest from existing industry participants.

"Since being acquired by the Teys family, Baratria has earned an enviable reputation for the consistent production of EU accredited cattle to domestic markets," he said.

"Having undergone practical development and conservatively stocked over the past 18 years, Baratria is a turnkey opportunity with quality infrastructure, an abundance of water and available pasture."

Baratria in western Queensland is on the market.

Mr Warriner and Mr Holgar are also selling The Haven in the Drillham district in the western Queensland Downs.

The 1290-hectare freehold property is close to major selling centres, feedlots and processors all within a 350km radius.

Acquired by the McMahon family in 2016, Mr Holgar said the property has been radically developed across all facets to a high-standard.

"Significant investment has been made into the establishment of improved pasture and soil condition, regrowth clearing and stick raking, water reticulation and livestock handling infrastructure ensuring efficiency and productivity," he said.

The property via an online auction on August 27.

