76-year-old sheep sheerer dodges arrest warrant for decades

THE law caught up with a Chinchilla man this week almost three decades after he was initially arrested for drink driving.

The Chinchilla Magistrates Court heard police discovered the unpunished offence from November 6, 1992 when 76-year-old Noel Wilson Valpy went to the local police station to update his address in Chinchilla.

Police Prosecutor Derrick Brady said in 1992 the then 49-year-old Valpy had been pulled over for a random breath test when he recorded a reading of 0.19, and was charged with drink driving.

The court heard Valpy was experiencing financial difficulty at the time of the offence and in a bid to save his property, he took off sheep shearing.

The pensioner pleaded guilty to a charge of drink driving and failure to appear.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop said the New Zealander had dodged a bullet back in 1992 and she would do her best to punish Valpy according to legislation of the time of offence.

“That’s a significant reading... you were still well and truly over the limit back then,” Mossop said.

Valpy was charged $500 and disqualified from driving for six months for the drink driving charge, and a conviction was recorded.

Valpy was also charged $150 for failing to appear – a conviction was not recorded for this charge.

Even though Valpy was disqualified from driving the court heard his driving years are already behind him.