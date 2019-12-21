74 year old grandfather one of Australia’s strongest

HEAVY LIFTER: Iven Hewitt has just broken his own Australia record which he held since March this year.

HEAVY LIFTER: Iven Hewitt has just broken his own Australia record which he held since March this year.

IT STARTED off a as a weightlifting challenge with his 17-year-old grandson, but for a local powerlifter it has resulted in him receiving gold medals and breaking records.

Already a national powerlifting champion, 74-year-old Iven Hewitt is showing no signs of slowing down, adding more accolades and records to his name.

“I started lifting about four years ago, to help my grandson get fit and healthy,” Hewitt said.

“I outlifted him in the first challenge that we did and after a few competitions together, he is still yet to beat me.”

Most people at Hewitt’s age are winding down and starting to take it easy.

He broke an Australian record for the Powerlifting Bench Press (70-74 years old and weight category 85kg) in March this year, on Saturday, December 18 he managed to go one better and broke it again by 1kg.

He was pleased with his performance but is a modest man, so for him it was more about the experience of competing rather than the title.

“I’ve really enjoyed competing for the past four years,” he said.

“I’ve met a lot of people both old and young and really gotten that sense of community. They are really supportive group.”

Hewitt has drawn his success down to living a healthy lifestyle.

His philosophy has always been about being fit as you can possibly be, as well as looking after your mind and body.

Training at MAX Fitness in town, Hewitt believes the environment has been a driving factor that has helped him get to where he is today.

“The facilities are the best I’ve seen in the state or if not Australia,” he said.

“The staff are very supportive, professional and keep pushing to achieve.

““Exercise, I believe, is just as important as breathing, eating and reading. You have to look after your physical health such as your organs and look after your mental health as well.”

Unsure about what the future holds for this grandfather, he says he is going to play it by ear with competing. However, one thing is for sure, he won’t stop exercising.

“There are some good times ahead,” he said.

“Sometimes the unforeseen does happen, so for now, I’m going to try and retain my fitness and enjoy life with my wife, kids and grandkids.”