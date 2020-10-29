7000+ acre grazing opportunity to auction near Dalby

UP FOR AUCTION: Hayes Creek in Moonie, a 7,000 acre property, is going up for auction on December 3. Picture: realestate.com.au

UP FOR AUCTION: Hayes Creek in Moonie, a 7,000 acre property, is going up for auction on December 3. Picture: realestate.com.au

AN ENORMOUS property in the Western Downs will be going under the hammer at the end of the year for a grazier who is ready for the opportunity of a lifetime.

Hayes Creek in Moonie has a solid reputation for its abundant water supply, quality soils, timbers, and its ability to adapt to all types of weather, all year round.

The 7404 acres property holds 2486 acres of cultivation, and 1180 of improved pasture, with the remaining 5000 acres to be used for a potential farm.

Located 32km from Moonie, the grazing property is an 80km drive to Tara, 82km to Meandarra, and 146km to Dalby along the Moonie Highway.

This property is within the vicinity of livestock markets, feedlots, processors, and grain handling facilities, being a handy buy for any budding grazier looking to make a name for themselves.

This farmer’s dream has already been cleared, with the majority developed by ploughing and cropping areas for grain and forage crops.

Hayes Creek in Moonie is going up for auction on December 3. Picture: realestate.com.au

There are excellent watering facilities available on site, partnered with secure water through a bore agreement, supplying 18 troughs, and water storage of up to 243,000L in tanks.

Permanent water holes along Hayes Creek feeding into the Moonie River are ready to thirsty livestock, and seven dams are provided as a contingency plan.

The willing property owner can harvest up to 1000 megalitres per annum, due to a 413 megalitre water licence allocation.

Cattle yards are available on site for your livestock, along with calf branding facilities, and a ramp comfortably working 500 head, and more.

A variety of sheds are on hand for the willing buyer, such as a shearing shed, machinery shed, and hayshed, while up to 1000 tonne of items can be stored in sheds on the property, with silos readily available.

While the livestock have comfortable living quarters, the residents will enjoy a spacious, four bedroom, two storey house, which contains two bathrooms, 2.4m wide verandah, all air conditioned.

A well maintained three bedroom cottage containing two bathrooms is also available on site.

Inspections are by appointment only, available from October 26 until November 30.

The auction will be held on Thursday, December 3, so mark it in your calendar to make sure you don’t miss out on this magnificent agricultural opportunity.