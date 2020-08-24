$65m water park developer asks for changes and more time

Developer Sanad Capital has applied for a minor change to their development approval for the Actventure water park and Invigorate resort in Glenview on the Sunshine Coast.

The developer behind the proposed $65 million Actventure water park and Invigorate luxury resort on Steve Irwin Way, Glenview has asked for an extra five years to get the tourist attraction off the ground.

Sanad Capital lodged a request to Sunshine Coast Council in August which sought to extend the life of the development approval for the mixed water park and eco-resort to a total 15 years, and indicated the "near to completion" date was expected in 2030.

Sanad Capital's current preliminary approval has a "sunset clause" ending April 2025, which means the approval could be terminated at this time if development benchmarks are not reached.

Sanad also sought changes to the Sunshine Coast Water Park Master Plan for the site, which if approved would allow extra resort complex components added to an area which was previously only assigned for "tourist attraction" use.

The new "Concept Plan", dated August 2020, for the Actventure water park and Invigorate resort, which has development approval for a site in Glenview. Sanad Capital has lodged these documents to Sunshine Coast Council as part of its request for a minor change to its development approval to build a water park and eco-resort on Steve Irwin Way, Glenview.

Sanad Capital is a privately-owned development and investment company with strong ties to Dubai, with an office in Mooloolaba.

On behalf of Sanad Capital, Adams and Sparks Town Planning has lodged a request for minor change to the approval to Sunshine Coast Council which states:

"At present, the development has not started and timeline projections have indicated a near to completion date in 2030."

An aerial artist's impression of the new $65 million Actventure Water park and eco-resort, called Invigorate. Pictures: Supplied.

The Sunshine Coast Daily attempted to contact Sanad Capital for comment.

A Sunshine Coast Council spokesman confirmed council was assessing an application to change.

"In accordance with council's approval and before construction can start, further permits are required, including development permits for operational work and building work," the spokesman said.

The empty site at Glenview where developer Sanad Capital plans to build the Actventure water park and Invigorate resort.

The spokesman said that in April 2015, Sunshine Coast Council approved the first application to create the Sunshine Coast Water Park Master Plan over the Glenview site.

He said this master plan was intended to guide future development applications for major tourist attractions, and short-term accommodation on the site.

Sanad Capital lodged its formal application to build the multimillion-dollar tourist attraction in late 2016.

At this time, it was envisaged phase one of construction would begin in the first quarter of 2017, with an expected completion in November 2018.

Since then, Sanad Capital has been approved for bulk earthworks and a number of land-use applications including a resort complex and tourist attraction.

WhiteWater CEO Geoff Chutter, Sanad Capital founder Bradley Sutherland and Sunshine Coast Councillor Rick Baberowski discuss plans for the Actventure water park at Glenview.

The latest approval was issued June 25, 2020, but the developer is yet to break ground.

Sanad's initial proposal carried a $450 million price tag which has since dropped down to the current $65 million.

Planning documents lodged with the request for more time also shows Sanad Capital has requested council approve a "minor change" to the Master Plan.

They have provided a new "indicative concept plan" to support this request.

The "Precinct Plan" for the Actventure water park and Invigorate resort, which has development approval for a site in Glenview. Sanad Capital has lodged these documents to Sunshine Coast Council as part of its request for a minor change to its development approval to build a water park and eco-resort on Steve Irwin Way, Glenview.

This new plan highlights three portions of land assigned for "resort" use, totalling 6.53ha.

Previously, a resort complex land use had only been supported in sub-precincts 2A and 2B, but the new plan includes two additional "resort complex" components in sub-precincts 2C and 2D.

This land which had previously been assigned for a "tourist attraction", which remains the main land use.

The revised plan states accommodation density would not exceed 25 dwellings or rooms per hectare for the sub precinct and not compromise the maximum density for the whole of precinct 2, as prescribed by the overall outcome dictated in the master plan.

An aerial artist's impression of the new $65 million Actventure Water park and eco-resort, called Invigorate, approved to be constructed at Glenview on the Sunshine Coast. Pictures: Supplied

The new concept plan includes 7.12ha assigned for "tourist attraction:"; 6.15ha of resort; 6.15ha of water; 0.90ha of landscaping and 3.82ha of road.

Sanad's managing director Bradley Sutherland told News Corp in May Actventure's family-oriented water park and Invigorate integrated tourism resort complex would offer 161 self-contained family-friendly one to three-bedroom villas (269 beds), local farm to table experiences, open-air cinema, sports club, water-based activities including stand-up paddle boarding and kayaking, plus the massive water park.