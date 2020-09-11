Menu
Police have arrested six youths over a sickening attack.
Crime

62yo man, teenager violently bashed by six youths

11th Sep 2020 4:00 PM

Police have charged six children after a father and son were allegedly assaulted with a bat in a shopping centre carpark.

Police will allege a 62-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy were walking to their car in Ross River Road, Aitkenvale on September 6 when they were approached by a group of young people who threatened them.

It's alleged one of the group kicked a door of their vehicle, causing a large dent. The boys and girls then approached the man and boy and allegedly assaulted them with a baseball bat.

The 16-year-old boy fell to the ground and the group continued to kick and punch him before fleeing the carpark.

The boy sustained a number of serious injuries including a fractured cheekbone and eye socket. Detectives will also allege a video of the assault was posted on social media. Yesterday two boys aged 14, a 16-year-old boy, a 12-year-old boy and two 16-year-old girls were charged with two counts each of assault occasioning bodily harm whilst armed in company.

Originally published as 62yo man, teenager violently bashed by six youths

