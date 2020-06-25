62 IN COURT: Everyone due to appear in Chinchilla court today

Scales of justice and Gavel on wooden table and Lawyer or Judge working with agreement in Courtroom, Justice and Law concept

Scales of justice and Gavel on wooden table and Lawyer or Judge working with agreement in Courtroom, Justice and Law concept

BEFORE COVID-19 hit, at least twice a month a number of people appear in the Chinchilla court, on a range of different charges. Today is the first day the court has operated since the pandemic with a 62 people due to appear.

Here is the list of everyone who is appearing in front of the Chinchilla Magistrates Court today, June 25:

Austin, Ranata Ann

Bacon, Malcolm Bernard

Bass, Bobby Douglas

Behrendt, Karl Raymond

Bellville, Daniel John

Bowden, Jamie Richard

Burnett, Peter Charles Nathan

Carpenter, Anfernee Matice

Chadwick, Lora Beth

Colley, Mitchell Walter James

Combarngo, Lindsay Allan

Crothers-Wilcox, Liam James

Davey-Lappin, Tyrone Jaye

Davis, Tammy Louise

De Satge, Rhonda Gayle,

Fraser, Tracey Florence May

Freeman, William Cory

Garland, Noela Anne

Gilligan, Andrew Brian

Gorry, Steffan Joseph

Hammermeister, Joshua Desmond

Hawkins, Kelsie-Ann Elizabet

Holder, Edward

Howlett, Barbara Ann

Howlett, Georgie Marie

Jackson, Desley Anne

Jackson, Jaiel

Jackson, Kahlia Maree

Jackson, Michael Anthony

Jackson, Nicole-Louise

Johnson, Darryl Raymond Lyle

Jones, Breanna Jessie Storm

Klease Ford, Carley-Jo, Miss

Lanigan, Danielle Marie

Lawton, Cassandra Donna Maree

Leeding, Shane Anthony

Lees, Thomas Richard

Love, Eric Shane,

Lovell, Hayley Jane

Massey, Christopher Ian

Mckenna, Fane William

Melhuish, Megan Maree

Michels, Troy Eric

Middleton, Melissa Anne

Morgan, Anthony John

Morrison, Darren Robert

Murray, Elston Lewis

Nixon, Sarah Kathleen

Northard, Tristen Jay William

Osborne, Dannielle Katelyn

Peterson, Kate Rose

Rodda, Mark Edward

Schumacher, Jodie Maree

Smillie, Joshua David

Terry Phillip

Stuart, Isabel

Surat, Elie Siwan

Thompson, Ricky Edward

Tydd, Anthony Jon

Ward, Maxwell James

Watson, Gavin Cedric

Williams, James Arthur