Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Scales of justice and Gavel on wooden table and Lawyer or Judge working with agreement in Courtroom, Justice and Law concept
Scales of justice and Gavel on wooden table and Lawyer or Judge working with agreement in Courtroom, Justice and Law concept
News

62 IN COURT: Everyone due to appear in Chinchilla court today

Peta McEachern
25th Jun 2020 8:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BEFORE COVID-19 hit, at least twice a month a number of people appear in the Chinchilla court, on a range of different charges. Today is the first day the court has operated since the pandemic with a 62 people due to appear.

 

Here is the list of everyone who is appearing in front of the Chinchilla Magistrates Court today, June 25:

 

Austin, Ranata Ann

Bacon, Malcolm Bernard

Bass, Bobby Douglas

Behrendt, Karl Raymond

Bellville, Daniel John

Bowden, Jamie Richard

Burnett, Peter Charles Nathan

Carpenter, Anfernee Matice

Chadwick, Lora Beth

Colley, Mitchell Walter James

Combarngo, Lindsay Allan

Crothers-Wilcox, Liam James

Davey-Lappin, Tyrone Jaye

Davis, Tammy Louise

De Satge, Rhonda Gayle,

Fraser, Tracey Florence May

Freeman, William Cory

Garland, Noela Anne

Gilligan, Andrew Brian

Gorry, Steffan Joseph

Hammermeister, Joshua Desmond

Hawkins, Kelsie-Ann Elizabet

Holder, Edward

Howlett, Barbara Ann

Howlett, Georgie Marie

Jackson, Desley Anne

Jackson, Jaiel

Jackson, Kahlia Maree

Jackson, Michael Anthony

Jackson, Nicole-Louise

Johnson, Darryl Raymond Lyle

Jones, Breanna Jessie Storm

Klease Ford, Carley-Jo, Miss

Lanigan, Danielle Marie

Lawton, Cassandra Donna Maree

Leeding, Shane Anthony

Lees, Thomas Richard

Love, Eric Shane,

Lovell, Hayley Jane

Massey, Christopher Ian

Mckenna, Fane William

Melhuish, Megan Maree

Michels, Troy Eric

Middleton, Melissa Anne

Morgan, Anthony John

Morrison, Darren Robert

Murray, Elston Lewis

Nixon, Sarah Kathleen

Northard, Tristen Jay William

Osborne, Dannielle Katelyn

Peterson, Kate Rose

Rodda, Mark Edward

Schumacher, Jodie Maree

Smillie, Joshua David

Terry Phillip

Stuart, Isabel

Surat, Elie Siwan

Thompson, Ricky Edward

Tydd, Anthony Jon

Ward, Maxwell James

Watson, Gavin Cedric

Williams, James Arthur

chinchilla magistrates court court list chinchilla

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        TODD’S ANGELS: Massive $20k given towards drought relief

        premium_icon TODD’S ANGELS: Massive $20k given towards drought relief

        News An agricultural tech company has generously donated $20,000 to struggling farmers via Drought Angels.

        Southwest Qld council targeted in cyber attack

        premium_icon Southwest Qld council targeted in cyber attack

        Technology A Qld council warns residents to be vigilant when opening emails

        Paint the town Graz

        premium_icon Paint the town Graz

        News Local artist reflects on regional papers

        Travel bubble bursts as political fighting ramps up

        premium_icon Travel bubble bursts as political fighting ramps up

        News Coronavirus Qld: Travel bubble bursts as political fighting ramps up