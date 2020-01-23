60-year-old Grandma charged with trafficking $80k+ in drugs

DRUG TRAFFICKING GRANNY: Sandra May Castle, a 60-year-old grandmother from Blackbutt has appeared in Kingaroy Magistrate Court this afternoon charged with over 60 offences including the trafficking of dangerous drugs, namely ice amphetamines across the South Burnett region over the last six months.

DRUG TRAFFICKING GRANNY: Sandra May Castle, a 60-year-old grandmother from Blackbutt has appeared in Kingaroy Magistrate Court this afternoon charged with over 60 offences including the trafficking of dangerous drugs, namely ice amphetamines across the South Burnett region over the last six months. Contributed

UPDATE: Sandra May Castle has appeared in Kingaroy Magistrates Court this afternoon charged with more than 60 offences including the trafficking of dangerous drugs, including ice amphetamines across the South Burnett region.

The 60-year-old grandmother from Blackbutt appeared in the docks looking emotional and shaken.

Ms Jay Rose from Rosegold Legal appeared as Castle's duty lawyer.

Magistrate Louisa Pink said Castle had been charged with 62 charges of supplying dangerous drugs, two charges of receiving property obtained from drug trafficking/supply relating to Australian currency of around $83,700 and possessing property in the commission of a drug offence.

Police prosecutor Barry Stevens also reminded Ms Pink of the charge of one count of attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Ms Rose said there would be no application for bail.

"Simply seeking an adjournment to allow the police to prepare and deliver briefs to commence the committal process, your honour," she said.

Dates were set for a disclosure of the full brief of evidence on March 16, 2019, and the matter will appear back in Murgon Magistrates Court on March 31, 2020.

Castle asked to speak to Ms Rose and her son from the docks after the court appearance, where she asked her son to take care of her dogs and arranged for her medication to be delivered to her in police custody.

Castle will remain in custody until her next court appearance on March 31.

EARLIER: A 60-year-old Blackbutt woman will face court today on 60+ drug charges for allegedly trafficking more than $80,000 worth of drugs.

Police have charged the woman with multiple offences following a drug operation in Blackbutt.

The woman allegedly trafficked more than $83,700 worth of drugs including ice amphetamines in the Blackbutt, Yarraman, and Nanango communities over a period of six months.

She has been charged with one count of drug trafficking, 62 counts of supplying dangerous drugs, two counts of receiving property obtained from drug trafficking/supply, and one count of attempting to pervert justice and possessing property used in the commission of a drug offence.

She is due to appear in Kingaroy Magistrates Court today.

Southern regional crime coordinator detective acting superintendent Mat Kelly said the arrest was the result of the local community working with police to reduce the prevalence of illicit drugs in rural areas.

"These operations, supported by local intelligence and valuable information from across the community, will continue to be conducted across the south west district and throughout the southern policing region," he said.

"By disrupting criminal behaviour in this way, we aim to deter future offending.

"This week's operation was a cooperative effort between the Murgon Criminal Investigation Branch, Burnett Tactical Action Team and uniform staff from Yarraman, Blackbutt and Nanango."