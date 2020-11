DIVINE OUTFITS: Our Lady of the Southern Cross College rocked their formal in style on November 20. Picture: Sam Turner

STUDENTS from Our Lady of the Southern Cross college were dressed to impress at their formal, celebrating the end of their high school years.

Trucks, mustangs, and hot rods dropped off the graduating class to the Dalby Events Centre on the evening of November 20, to a large crowd of family, friends, and teachers.

Check out all of the dazzling moments from the Our Lady formal here: