60 meals on offer to community from acts of kindness

HELPING HAND: Letitia Denton and Tina Holden at Cafe 54 who alongside the generous donation of a kind customer will be donating 60 meals to those in need in the community.

ACTS of kindness can have a domino effect, which is the case of one woman who saw how excited her elderly parents were to receive a meal voucher and inspired her to spread the incentive as far as she could.

Manager of Cafe 54, Terri Radunz said it started when Maranoa Regional Council and Chandra Yoga and Wellbeing put together some isolation care packages for the elderly and those struggling in the community.

In the packages included a $10 voucher to spend at Cafe 54.

“We had a customer whose parents received a pack and they were so excited to receive the meal voucher,” she said.

“The daughter thought it was a great incentive and wanted to pay it forward and do something for the community.”

The woman who wishes to be remain anonymous rallied around her staff, friends and family to raise $300 which she donated to Cafe 54, to pay for 30 meal vouchers for those in need.

Touched by the act of kindness, Cafe 54 decided to match the offer, giving the public the chance to nominate someone in need of a meal voucher which they will start distributing next week.

“We were so overwhelmed by the generosity. I was pretty excited by the Council and Chandra packages as that was a great thing for them to do, so for someone in the community to then go and do this is lovely,” Ms Radunz said

“Everyone is going through tight times or might be out of a job themselves, so the fact there was so many people willing to donate just shows what type of a community we have.

“Matching the offer was the least we could do.”

Ms Radunz says while business has slowed down in the Covid-19 pandemic, they have been fortunate enough to be able to keep all their staff on by adapting to restrictions.

Cafe 54 has been offering delivery to customers and expanding it as far as Wallumbilla, Yuleba and Mitchell.

“The bus that would bring the elderly Yuleba residents into town for shopping has been cancelled, so we now deliver to three or four residents there,” Ms Radunz said.

“Someone needs to help the elderly residents in the smaller towns.”

Ms Radunz is encouraging community members to nominate anyone that is in need of a little extra help, whether it be a Mum with a newborn, a parent home schooling their children or an elderly resident missing their grandchildren.

“Majority of the time don’t want to put their hand up that they need help, so we wanted to give people the chance to nominate others,” she said.

If you would like to order any meals or takeaway options from Cafe 54, contact them on Facebook.