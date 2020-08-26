Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Six new COVID cases in NSW

by Hannah Moore and Erin Lyons
26th Aug 2020 11:49 AM

 

There have been six new cases of coronavirus diagnosed in NSW up to 8pm on Wednesday.

Five of those were locally acquired with no known source, and only one was a returned traveller in hotel quarantine.

Of the locally acquired cases, a man and woman in their 40s from western Sydney are household contacts.

One of them is a trainee bus driver who worked while infectious for one day and was wearing a mask at the time.

Chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant said contact tracing was under way, but "we do think the risk to passengers is very low".

The other three locally acquired cases were a man in his 60s, a woman in her 40s, both from southeastern Sydney, and a woman in her 30s from Sydney.

A new alert is in place for anyone who was at 300 George Street in the Sydney CBD on August 19, 20, 21 or 24 to be on high alert for symptoms after one of the cases worked there while infectious.

A new health alert has been announced for 300 George Street (pictured), in the heart of the Sydney CBD after a person with coronavirus worked there while infectious. Picture: Google Maps
A new health alert has been announced for 300 George Street (pictured), in the heart of the Sydney CBD after a person with coronavirus worked there while infectious. Picture: Google Maps

 

One of Wednesday's new cases also went to the Apple Store on Broadway while infectious on August 22 from 3.40 to 4.40pm.

Anyone who attended either of these venues who is experiencing symptoms should get tested and self-isolate immediately.

A gym and three schools have also been forced to close due to possible cases of coronavirus in students and a confirmed case going to the gym while infectious.

Riverstone High School, Wyndham College and Schofields Public School, all in Sydney's northwest, will not be open for on-site learning on Wednesday.

The campuses will be cleaned, and students are being tested.

From these schools, a year 12 student is being retested after their first test was inconclusive, another teenager was "clearly positive" and two other children have tested negative but will be retested as a precaution.

These cases are not included in Wednesday's numbers.

Two cases included in Wednesday's announcement attended City Tattersalls Fitness Centre on Pitt St in the CBD on August 19, 21 and 23.

Anyone who was at the centre at the time should monitor for any symptoms and get tested and self-isolate if any arise.

The health department is working with the gym to determine any close contacts.

More to come

Originally published as 6 new COVID cases in NSW

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 nsw

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Whodunit? Two theories in virus cluster hunt

        Premium Content Whodunit? Two theories in virus cluster hunt

        Health As authorities race to find the missing link between coronavirus clusters at Logan and Brisbane’s youth detention centre, two possible culprits have emerged.

        REVEALED: Why the Tara pool meeting was postponed

        Premium Content REVEALED: Why the Tara pool meeting was postponed

        News COUNCIL has revealed why the community consultation meeting for the Tara Pool...

        Former Dalby serviceman the first in region to receive war medal

        Premium Content Former Dalby serviceman the first in region to receive war...

        Rural THE 97-year-old veteran remembers riding his bike three hours to Toowoomba to...

        How you can have your say in Chinchilla’s future

        Premium Content How you can have your say in Chinchilla’s future

        News A NEW survey will invite Chinchilla residents to submit their ideas on how to build...