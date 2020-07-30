Menu
A man was charged with drug cultivation near Tweed Heads.
$500,000 worth of drugs seized during police search

Cathy Adams
30th Jul 2020 9:30 AM | Updated: 10:19 AM
A MAN has been charged after police seized cannabis and firearms during a search warrant at a property in the Tweed Shire this week.

About 10.15am on Tuesday, officers from Tweed/Byron Police District's Proactive Crime Team attended a property on Slash Pine Road, Glengarrie, near Tweed Heads, and spoke with the occupant.

A search warrant was executed and during the search, officers allegedly seized 103 cannabis plants, 3.7kg of cannabis leaf, a Ruger .203 rifle with ammunition, mobile phones and a number of items used in the cultivation of prohibited plants.

The total estimated potential street value of the cannabis was $533,000.

Officers also seized more than $30,000 cash, which police will allege is the proceeds of crime.

Following further inquiries, a 43-year-old man was arrested at Tweed Heads Police Station about 2.40pm yesterday (Wednesday 29 July 2020).

He was charged with deal with property proceeds of crime, enhanced indoor cultivate prohibited plant-expose child, supply cannabis - indictable, possess unregistered firearm - not prohibited firearm/pistol, possess ammunition without holding licence/permit/authority, and not keep firearm safely - not prohibited firearm.

The man was granted conditional bail to appear at Tweed Heads Local Court on Monday 17 August.

