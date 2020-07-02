Menu
A Woolworths store has been hit with a COVID-19 case, forcing 50 staff to self-isolate.
Health

50 Woolies staff forced to isolate

by Rohan Smith
2nd Jul 2020 1:56 PM

Fifty Woolworths staff have been forced to self-isolate after a Sydney worker tested positive for coronavirus.

The ABC reports staff at the Woolies in Balmain have been impacted after a worker spent two weeks in hotel quarantine in Victoria and only tested positive after returning to Sydney.

He reportedly was only tested after his manager noticed his symptoms.

Shoppers who visited the store have been told to keep an eye out for their own symptoms, Health Minister Brad Hazzard said.

It follows a similar case in the NT today.

A man who visited one of Melbourne's "hot zones" carried the virus with him to Darwin.

He started showing symptoms on Monday and was confirmed to have the virus overnight.

It ended a streak of zero cases in the NT dating back to April 6.

A worker at the Balmain Woolies has tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Peter Rae/AAP
A Victorian man also got on a train to Sydney after displaying symptoms and getting a COVID-19 test in a move labelled by NSW authorities "as silly as it gets".

"Don't travel. This morning … our health staff found somebody with symptoms who had actually been tested in Victoria and then got on the train and came to Sydney," Mr Hazzard said.

"Now, that's about as silly as it gets.

"If you had symptoms sufficient to go and have a test, don't go travelling anywhere on public transport. That really is completely unacceptable."

There have been eight new cases recorded in NSW overnight but all of those cases are in quarantine having recently arrived from overseas.

 

Originally published as 50 Woolies staff forced to isolate

