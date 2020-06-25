50% uptake: Telehealth services are here to stay

The uptake of telehealth during the COVID-19 crisis has been strong.

TELEHEALTH services will continue to boom well after the COVID-19 pandemic has passed.

That's according to CQUniversity alumnus and software engineer for medical software solutions company MedicalDirector Jamie Richter.

Mr Richter, who has played a part in the rollout of COVID-19 medical initiatives such as telehealth and electronic prescribing during the pandemic, believes telehealth will "undoubtably flourish in the coming years".

"While nothing will ever truly replace the need for face-to-face, figures have suggested that anywhere up to 50 per cent of general practice consults were conducted via telehealth or telephone during the pandemic," Mr Richter said.

