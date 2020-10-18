Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A grass fire is burning near the Pacific Motorway.
A grass fire is burning near the Pacific Motorway. Dominic Elsome
News

5 trucks, 20 firefighters battle blaze off highway

Rebecca Lollback
by
18th Oct 2020 3:14 PM | Updated: 4:26 PM

FIREFIGHTERS are battling a grass fire just off the M1 at Clothiers Creek.

A spokesman from the Far North Coast Fire Control Centre said two hectares of grass were alight.

>>> MORE NEWS: 4m great white shark scares divers

"It's on Clothiers Creek Rd, on the western side of the M1," he said.

"There has been smoke impacting the M1, but it's not closed.

"The fire is listed as being under control - we have five trucks out there and 20 firefighters.

>>> MORE NEWS: 'I wasn't going to touch it in case it exploded'

"They are mopping up and blacking out now."

It has been a hot and windy day for fire crews around the Northern Rivers, with temperatures in the mid 30s.

A blaze at Burringbar is a landowner burnoff and "of no concern".

>>> MORE NEWS: 80 people involved in massive brawl at Ballina

At Wyan, near Rappville, a grass fire is under control but has burnt out five hectares.

Two bushfires at Tabulam have burnt more than 1100 hectares.

The one on Sugarbag Rd is still listed as "being controlled".

editors picks fire rural fire service
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GALLERY: Riders flock to Dalby Motocross practice day

        Premium Content GALLERY: Riders flock to Dalby Motocross practice day

        News RIDERS from across the Western and Darling Downs travelled out to Dalby test their skills this weekend. CHECK THE PHOTOS HERE:

        Thousands go into the draw for Western Downs holiday

        Premium Content Thousands go into the draw for Western Downs holiday

        Travel MORE than 6,000 Queenslanders entered a competition to ‘Win a Long Weekend in the...

        Paramedics rush to cyanide truck rollover near Moonie

        Premium Content Paramedics rush to cyanide truck rollover near Moonie

        News EMERGENCY services were called to a reported truck rollover carrying cyanide bricks...

        Formals, aged care: More freedom as COVID restrictions ease

        Premium Content Formals, aged care: More freedom as COVID restrictions ease

        Education Students will now be able to dance at their school formals