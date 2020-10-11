Menu
NSW is battling a fresh outbreak of coronavirus, after going 12 days with no recorded community transmission. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Bianca De Marchi
Five new COVID cases in NSW

by Hannah Moore
11th Oct 2020 10:33 AM

There have been five new cases of coronavirus diagnosed in NSW up to 8pm on Saturday.

Of those, two are returned travellers in hotel quarantine and three were locally acquired, one with no known source.

Contact tracers have been working in overdrive to put a lid on new outbreaks popping up across Sydney as Queensland threatens to restart its border clock if all new cases are not linked within 48 hours of diagnosis.

In the past week, restaurants, shopping centres, supermarkets and public transport routes have all been issued health alerts.

It comes as Victoria recorded 12 new cases and an extended period of state of emergency. 

