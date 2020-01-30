Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Minister for State Development Cameron Dick and Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.
Minister for State Development Cameron Dick and Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.
News

$5 million Ipswich defence industry hub will open next month

Lachlan Mcivor
30th Jan 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE first defence industry hub in Queensland will officially open in Ipswich next month.

Defence generates more than $1.3 billion in export value for the city's economy and the hub is being touted by the State Government as a way to maximise local jobs and contract opportunities in the sector.

The $5 million Ipswich Defence Industry Hub is located at Ipswich City Council's innovation centre Fire Station 101.

Dedicated staff will be on hand to assist businesses and workers secure work and contracts in the industry.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk took a very short pit stop in Ipswich to tour the site.

"Through a targeted program of activities and workshops, hub staff will help local businesses understand defence industry requirements, supporting them as they expand their capabilities and bid for defence contracts," she said.

Minister for State Development Cameron Dick said the government wants more small-to-medium enterprises to "take advantage" of the growth happening locally in the defence industry through the hub.

"Our aim is to have more than 10,000 defence jobs in Queensland by 2028 and the Ipswich Defence Hub is going to help us reach that goal."

defence jobs
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Drought Angels teams up with Nissan to help struggling farmers

        premium_icon Drought Angels teams up with Nissan to help struggling...

        News The Drought Angels have received a vital lifeline for farmers struggle with the upkeep of a working car thanks to Armstrong Nissan in Toowoomba.

        • 30th Jan 2020 5:30 AM
        Mum and son horrified as tiny kittens tossed from moving car

        premium_icon Mum and son horrified as tiny kittens tossed from moving car

        News Traumatic school run for mother and her son as kittens tossed away.

        One of Australia's largest batteries comes to southwest

        premium_icon One of Australia's largest batteries comes to southwest

        News Wandoan battery will power 57,000 homes when it goes live.

        Primary school child hospitalised after crash

        premium_icon Primary school child hospitalised after crash

        News The child was transported to Roma Hospital after the crash.