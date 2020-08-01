Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
FUNDING: Agriculture Minister David Littleproud and deputy PM Michael McCormack. Pic: Supplied
FUNDING: Agriculture Minister David Littleproud and deputy PM Michael McCormack. Pic: Supplied
News

$5 million investment to create drought resilient landscapes

Peta McEachern
1st Aug 2020 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FUNDIND will be available for regions that have been hit by drought as the the Coalition Government will invest $5 million into the regional Natural Resource Management (NRM) bodies as part their Future Drought Fund NRM Drought Resilience Program for Landscapes.

Minister for Agriculture, Drought, and Emergency Management, David Littleproud, said the funding would support projects that build the drought resilience of natural capital in agricultural landscapes.

“We are committed to enhancing the environmental, economic and social resilience of our primary producers and agriculture-dependent communities,” Minister Littleproud said.

“Regional NRM bodies have a vital role to play in helping communities achieve their drought resilience objectives.

“This program is an opportunity for Regional NRM bodies to try new ideas. We want to encourage experimentation in new NRM practices and systems, and innovative and transformative approaches.

“Proposals, valued at $250,000–$500,000, will be available for regions that either have been hit by drought, are currently experiencing drought or at significant risk of drought and will be determined through a competitive application process.

“This is part of the Coalition Government’s $5 billion Future Drought Fund (FDF) and an important part of the Government’s Drought Response, Resilience and Preparedness Plan that delivers the support Australian farmers and communities need to be sustainable and productive.”

To find out more about the NRM Drought Resilience Program – Landscapes and other FDF programs click HERE.

future drought fund minister for drought david littleproud natural resource management

Just In

    Trump announces TikTok ban

    Trump announces TikTok ban
    • 1st Aug 2020 2:07 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Dad battled drugs for 20yrs because he was in ‘wrong crowd’

        premium_icon Dad battled drugs for 20yrs because he was in ‘wrong crowd’

        Crime A DALBY father broke down at the thought of not being with his daughter as he appeared in court charged with 14 offences.

        Dalby man’s lie to police about drug use backfires

        premium_icon Dalby man’s lie to police about drug use backfires

        Crime THE man was caught with drugs on his person, but thought lying about it was the...

        Man found asleep at the wheel after Warrego Hwy crash

        premium_icon Man found asleep at the wheel after Warrego Hwy crash

        News A MAN was hospitalised after a single vehicle crash on the Warrego Hwy in Dalby...

        400 per cent jump: Qld’s hottest 100 growth suburbs revealed

        premium_icon 400 per cent jump: Qld’s hottest 100 growth suburbs revealed

        Property More than 20 Queensland suburbs have seen house prices jump at least 400 per cent...