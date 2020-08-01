$5 million investment to create drought resilient landscapes

FUNDIND will be available for regions that have been hit by drought as the the Coalition Government will invest $5 million into the regional Natural Resource Management (NRM) bodies as part their Future Drought Fund NRM Drought Resilience Program for Landscapes.

Minister for Agriculture, Drought, and Emergency Management, David Littleproud, said the funding would support projects that build the drought resilience of natural capital in agricultural landscapes.

“We are committed to enhancing the environmental, economic and social resilience of our primary producers and agriculture-dependent communities,” Minister Littleproud said.

“Regional NRM bodies have a vital role to play in helping communities achieve their drought resilience objectives.

“This program is an opportunity for Regional NRM bodies to try new ideas. We want to encourage experimentation in new NRM practices and systems, and innovative and transformative approaches.

“Proposals, valued at $250,000–$500,000, will be available for regions that either have been hit by drought, are currently experiencing drought or at significant risk of drought and will be determined through a competitive application process.

“This is part of the Coalition Government’s $5 billion Future Drought Fund (FDF) and an important part of the Government’s Drought Response, Resilience and Preparedness Plan that delivers the support Australian farmers and communities need to be sustainable and productive.”

