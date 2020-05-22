$5 million investment into smarter farming

Australian Agriculture Minister David Littleproud has announced $5 million will be invested into Smart Farms programs. (AAP Image/Lukas Coch)

SUSTAINABLE farming efforts around the region will be boosted as the Australian Government announces more support under the latest round of the Smart Farms Small Grants program.

Agriculture Minister David Littleproud said 113 projects around the country would share in more than $5 million to equip farmers with new skills and knowledge to improve sustainability and their bottom line.

“Our farmers have always looked after the land and we are giving them a helping hand to adopt best practice natural resource management methods,” he said.

“It is a critical time for agriculture which is poised to lead Australia’s recovery out of COVID-19.

“This funding will improve the resilience and productive capacity of farms, but will also have an immediate effect of stimulating local economies and bringing people together, when the time is right.”

Mr Littleproud said locals know best, and that was why the government was supporting them, from those rolling out projects to improve soil health, to those demonstrating how new technology and drones can help farming businesses.

“Smart Farms Small Grants is part of the second phase of the National Landcare program, a $1.1 billion Australian Government commitment to natural resource management,” Mr Littleproud said.

Successful recipients will receive grants of up to $50,000.

It is yet to be confirmed whether any successful applicants were from the Western Downs or Southwest Queensland region, but Mr Littleproud confirmed there were a range of projects successful.

“There is a strong emphasis on knowledge building such as Barron River Management Association’s feral pig community engagement project in Queensland,” he said.

“By investing in clever farming ideas, we are helping to ensure Australian Agriculture’s success story continues.”