$4k to help Chinchilla’s little athletes stay on track

DONATION: Sally Pearson and Little Athletes with the Coles Community Bags that will fund new sporting equipment. Pic: Supplied.

DONATION: Sally Pearson and Little Athletes with the Coles Community Bags that will fund new sporting equipment. Pic: Supplied.

CHINCHILLA Little Athletics Centre has been given a much-needed funding boost for its upcoming season thanks to a $4,700 grant from Coles.

The Little Athletics centre in Chinchilla is one of 158 grassroots sports club across Australia to share in $521,000 for sports equipment from the latest round of the Coles Little Athletics Community Fund.

Chinchilla Little Athletics’ centre manager Kylie Hindle said the grant will help get its athletes and volunteers back on track after a tough year.

“The grant will allow us to purchase new javelins, an electronic pistol set, sports timers and collapsible hurdles to enable kids to be active rather than waiting their turn.,” she said.

“It will have a huge impact to our centre by allowing us to hold regional carnivals, bringing in families to our town and to our centre.”

Coles state general manager Jerry Farrell said Coles was pleased to support Chinchilla’s budding athletes and parent volunteers.

“We know it’s been a difficult six months for everyone involved in community sport, particularly little athletes,” he said.

“We hope news of this $4,700 grant to Chinchilla Little Athletics centre will give their athletes, families and volunteers a morale boost ahead of the new season.

“Coles is passionate about helping kids lead happier, healthier lives - that’s why we’re delighted to have raised more than $314,000 in QLD and $1.68 million nationally for local sports clubs through the Coles Little Athletics Community Fund in just two years.”

It is the single largest round of grants distributed to Little Athletics centres since the Coles fund was established two years ago to support little athletes hoping to follow in the footsteps of Aussie champions and Coles ambassadors like Sally Pearson and Brandon Starc.

The funding relief comes amid research from the Australian Sports Foundation in July which estimated that over 16,000 local sports clubs were at risk of closing due to reduced revenues and increased costs arising from COVID-191.