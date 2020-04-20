Menu
46 more fines as coronavirus breaches pass $1.5 million

by Elise Williams
20th Apr 2020 9:01 AM
QUEENSLAND police have now issued more than $1.5 million in COVID-19 infringement notices after another 46 people were fined for breaches in the past 24 hours.

The latest infringements amount to $61,000 in fines but are down on the 70 issued in the previous 24 hours.

 

 

Meanwhile, police turned 11 vehicles away from crossing into Queensland while 100 of the 1972 people they intercepted at border checks were directed into quarantine.

Another person was refused entry at a Queensland domestic airport terminal.

Police were not required to conduct any business compliance checks on non-essential businesses, while 40 checks were done on people in state-ordered quarantine.

