EPIC GALLERY: 420+ PHOTOS: Every 2020 Chinchilla formal photo in one place.
420+ PHOTOS: Every 2020 Chinchilla formal photo in one place

Peta McEachern
30th Nov 2020 3:00 PM
TO CELEBRATE the end of the 2020 school year, we’ve compiled every photo we’ve taken at each formal in the Chinchilla District, and put them all in one place.

With Year 12s celebrating their graduation across Queensland, the Chinchilla News has collated every single formal photo we’ve taken this year into one place.

You can find the formal galleries from Chinchilla State High School, Chinchilla Christian College, and Miles State High School here:

