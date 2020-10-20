Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Sunshine Coast Council Mayor Mark Jamieson and RTI CEO Russ Matulich with the cable at Maroochydore.
Sunshine Coast Council Mayor Mark Jamieson and RTI CEO Russ Matulich with the cable at Maroochydore.
Council News

40pc off: New tech brings down bills for Coast businesses

Tegan Annett
20th Oct 2020 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Some Sunshine Coast businesses are saving up to 40 per cent on internet bills as a result of the $35 million International Broadband Submarine Cable project.

The project, funded by the Queensland Government and Sunshine Coast Council, facilitated the landing of the new international broadband cable to a station at Maud St, Maroochydore.

Construction finished on the 550km undersea fibre optic cable earlier this year to connect directly to the 7000km Japan-Guam-Australia South trunk cable.

Council hopes to resolve cable contract dispute quickly

It means the Sunshine Coast provides the fastest international data and telecommunications connection point from Queensland and eastern Australia to Asia.

A Sunshine Coast Council spokesman said the project made the region a more attractive place for businesses to invest.

"The project has already resulted in Telstra and TPG changing the Sunshine Coast's status from regional to metropolitan, which means businesses can access internet pricing plans comparable with those in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne," they said.

"This has resulted in 35 to 40 per cent in savings for businesses."

letterspromo

They said as more internet and telecommunication service providers connect to the cable, it would help bring down prices for more people and improve service standards.

They said several companies including Huddle and Office HQ expanded to the region because of the cable.

The project was delivered with support from contractors RTI-C and Alcatel Submarine Networks.

"Council will continue to play a facilitation and partnership role to ensure the opportunities from the cable are realised," they said.

"This will include the private sector as well as other levels of government and we are looking forward to being able to make further announcements in the near future."

international broadband submarine cable scd business sunshine coast council technology
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        AMAZING DEAL: Read it all for $3 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content AMAZING DEAL: Read it all for $3 a week for first 12 weeks

        News THIS $3 a week for 12 weeks deal gives you full access to your local and regional news as well as full access to the Courier Mail. FULL DETAILS INSIDE:

        How this Chinchilla kindy became one of Queensland’s top rated

        How this Chinchilla kindy became one of Queensland’s top...

        News IN A JOINT effort of love and support between families, the community, and staff ...

        Impending job cuts hinted at major Western Downs gas company

        Premium Content Impending job cuts hinted at major Western Downs gas company

        News ONE of the Western Downs’ largest employers is “reviewing its organisation...

        Queensland’s best farmers under 35

        Premium Content Queensland’s best farmers under 35

        Rural Queensland’s best farmers under 35 and how they compare