4000 trapped by fire are told to get in ocean for safety

Emergency sirens are ringing in a Victorian town that is facing disaster.

Emergency sirens are ringing in a Victorian town that is facing disaster.

Four people are missing and homes have been destroyed as raging bushfires burnt thousands of hectares across East Gippsland overnight.

In NSW, two people are missing and a young dad-to-be and volunteer firefighter has been killed and there are huge fires in South Australia and Tasmania.

Victorian Premier Dan Andrews said he is seeking support from Prime Minister Scott Morrison to have the Australian Defence Force help the state.

A request has also been made for 70 firefighters from the US and Canada to come to help fight the Victorian fires.

"We've made some requests to the (Australian Defence Force) for their support, both in terms of making damage assessments but also some of these isolated communities can be accessed by sea," Mr Andrews said.

The Country Fire Authority has said the conditions in Victoria are worst those during the deadly Black Saturday fires.

Multiple people are unaccounted for in the region, with grave fears mounting for their safety.

In Mallacoota, 4000 locals and holidaymakers are sheltering by the wharf on a beach and in a local hall as an out-of-control fire continues to bear down.

They have been warned they will need to get into the ocean if the fires get closer.

The latest update from the State Control Centre is that two bushfires are continuing to burn out of control in the area.

The Wingan River fire is burning across 72,898ha and has impacted the township.

A second fire is travelling southeast from Goongerah.

Holiday-maker Kammeron Cran said the conditions were "still very smokey and the wind seems to change direction constantly and it's strong".

"There are houses going up everywhere apparently," she said.

"(At) Terra Nova and Bastion Point I think.

"My partner Ben and friends Brendan and Anton have walked up to the foreshore caravan park and are putting out spot fires up there with hoses and buckets."

A Mallacoota man has filmed an incredible report after jumping into a boat and fleeing the town.

With a blood red sky in the background and a cigarette in his hand, the bearded man swears profusely in the 30-second clip and describes the situation as "f**king chaos".

In Sarsfield, northwest of Lakes Entrance, only the chimney remained of one home.

Locals have expressed fear for the Victorian town of Walwa, after it came under attack from embers, and lost access to phone reception.

A large bushfire burning to the south west of Walwa has not been brought under control, and the fire is now travelling in a south-easterly direction towards Cudgewa and Colac Colac.

Properties in the Corryong area currently under ember attack, and authorities have warned conditions could deteriorate quickly and crews may not be able to help residents who decide to stay.

The town has been hit by a fire at around 12.45pm and all mobile and radio reception, and power is currently down.

This means it's hard for locals to communicate what's happening there to the outside world, but one resident has managed to get onto social media.

Posting on Facebook she wrote, "This is the scariest situation of my life. We are in Corryong. We are stuck here with roads closed and fires either way."

Those living in Corryong and its surrounding area are being told it is too late to leave as a fire approaches.

"The safest option is to take shelter indoors immediately," a Vic Emergency spokesman said.

Mr Andrews said there are serious fears for those missing in Victoria, who have not yet been located among the crisis.

In Victoria, four people are unaccounted for today.

"We do have very real fears for their safety. They've been in active fire environments and we can't account for them," Mr Andrews said.

"There have been very significant losses in terms of property, stock, fencing, shedding," he said.

RFS Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said today three people were also missing after the fires in NSW. Two were unaccounted for from the town of Cobargo, and one from Belowra.

There are fears these people have died.

Volunteer fire fighter Col Burns is one of the three people missing in the ferocious NSW south coast blazes.

Mr Burns, a member of the Belowra Rural Fire Service brigade, has not been seen and is unaccounted for, sources told The Daily Telegraph.

There are serious fears for his safety.

He was not on duty but is believed to have out defending properties from the out of control Badja Fire.

RFS Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons has said one person from Belowra and two people from Cobargo are still missing.

Belowra is a tiny hamlet of just nine people in the Snowy Monaro area.

Residents said the town was surrounded by fires and there were only two RFS trucks in town to hold back the blaze.