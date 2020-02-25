Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
JUSTICE FOR CONNOR: The two-year-old died after 30 minutes of CPR at the Warwick Hospital.
JUSTICE FOR CONNOR: The two-year-old died after 30 minutes of CPR at the Warwick Hospital.
News

JUSTICE FOR CONNOR: Babysitter arrested, charged with murder

Bianca Hrovat
24th Feb 2020 2:55 PM | Updated: 5:31 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE: A 40-year-old Warwick woman has been charged with the murder and grievous bodily harm of toddler Connor Horan.

Detective Acting Inspector Matt Howard alleged the two-year-old was in the care of a female babysitter when he died with multiple head and internal injuries on August 19, 2019.

The babysitter drove Connor from her East St residence to Warwick Hospital where he was pronounced dead after 30 minutes of CPR. 

Detectives from Warwick Child Protection and Investigation Unit (CPIU) and the Child Trauma Unit conducted extensive investigations and today arrested the babysitter at her place of work. 

"It has been a meticulous investigation," Mr Howard said. 

"We wanted everything right and I stand by the fact we have that now."

The family was informed of the woman's arrest via social media.

Mr Howard said investigation was officially at an end as the woman prepares to appear before the Warwick Magistrates Court tomorrow. 

"It's a tragic event," he said.

"It will be a relief for the members of the community in Warwick and around the town."

STANDING BY THEIR INVESTIGATION: Detective Acting Inspector Matt Howard addressed the media in a press conference today.
STANDING BY THEIR INVESTIGATION: Detective Acting Inspector Matt Howard addressed the media in a press conference today. Bianca Hrovat
connor horan court crime
Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN PHOTOS: River still rising as residents leave

        premium_icon IN PHOTOS: River still rising as residents leave

        News Major flooding is occurring along parts of the Balonne and Maranoa Rivers, and the river is still rising.

        • 25th Feb 2020 8:00 AM
        INCREDIBLE VIDEO: Chopper pilot saves cattle from floods

        premium_icon INCREDIBLE VIDEO: Chopper pilot saves cattle from floods

        News A Mitchell-based helicopter pilot has captured incredible photos of rising flood...

        IN PICTURES: What Roma’s Supa IGA will look like

        premium_icon IN PICTURES: What Roma’s Supa IGA will look like

        News See the concept designs of the new Supa IGA to be built in Roma by August, with...

        Australia Day award recipient caught at 3x limit

        premium_icon Australia Day award recipient caught at 3x limit

        News An Australia Day Award recipient was caught over three times the limit after he...