Apr 02, 1999 : Generic photo of briefcase Pic Troy/Bendeich. Luggage archived
Crime

$4 million found in Brisbane dad’s car, court hears

by Alexandria Utting
8th Jul 2020 10:53 AM
A BRISBANE father has been granted bail after allegedly being caught with millions of dollars in a car, while travelling on a major Queensland motorway.

Simon Andrew Cross, 37, faced the Brisbane Magistrates Court this morning charged with receiving tainted property.

The charge came after the man was arrested for allegedly having a black suitcase and box in a car filled with more than $4 million dollars.

The court heard Cross is a father of two young children who works in sales.

He has no criminal history but was yesterday arrested after $4,358,705 was allegedly found in his possession, the court today heard.

Cross was pulled over while travelling northbound on the Pacific Motorway on July 7.

The Strathpine man was granted bail on the condition he surrender his passport and report to police.

Originally published as $4 million found in Brisbane dad's car, court hears

crime

