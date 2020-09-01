Little girl dies in freak park accident

A three-year-old girl who suffered “critical injuries” when she was playing in a park was rushed to a medical centre but sadly died.

Tens of thousands of dollars have been raised to help the family of a young girl who died after a tragic accident at a playground in New Zealand.

Amberlie Pennington-Foley, three, died on Thursday last week after injuring herself at the playground at Harcourt Park in the Hutt Valley.

She has left behind parents Emma Pennington-Foley and Robert Foley, and her baby brother, Theo.

According to a Givealittle crowd-funding page set up for her family, Amberlie's parents moved to New Zealand from the United Kingdom nine years ago to start a new life.

Their own parents and extended family remain in the UK.

Amberlie Pennington-Foley. Picture: Givealittle Crowdfunding

"Because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the global travel restrictions, it is proving very difficult and expensive to get their family to New Zealand to support one another during this terrible time," the Givealittle page said.

"We know that so many of Emma and Rob's friends and family want to help at this extremely difficult time so we have set up this page as an avenue for people to help if they are able to do so and would like to."

Pennington-Foley's employer is contributing towards the costs of bringing immediate family to New Zealand, "however, the total costs of travel during COVID-19 are overwhelming".

"We are hoping to raise money to support the family with the costs of travel, quarantine and accommodation as well as holding a celebration of Amberlie's short but happy life. If there is any funds remaining, they will go towards easing the pressure on Emma and Rob financially."

She was three. Picture: Emma Pennington-Foley/Facebook

By Tuesday night, more than $42,000 ($A38,415) had been donated on the page by nearly 900 donors.

Emergency services were called to the scene at Upper Hutt last week, after the three-year-old was taken to a local medical centre with critical injuries at 11.40am.

A Wellington Free Ambulance spokeswoman said they were called to Queen Street Medical Centre in relation to the incident.

Three ambulances were dispatched because of the level of clinical skill needed to treat the patient, she said.

Police said the child sadly died a short time later.

"While inquiries into the circumstances of this matter are still being undertaken, initial indications are that the child's injuries were the result of a tragic accident at an Upper Hutt park," police said in a statement.

A police spokeswoman on Tuesday said Amberlie's death had been referred to the Coroner.

This article originally appeared on the New Zealand Herald and is republished here with permission.

Originally published as 3yo girl dies in freak park accident