Drink driver allegedly headbutts officer in attempt to flee

Jason John Roberts, 48 pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and obstructing police in the Caloundra Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Police prosecutor Mark Burrell told the court police noticed Roberts driving on the wrong side of the road before turning into a unit complex driveway in Beerwah at 12.30am on April 26.

"Police observed the defendant to have glassy eyes and his breath smelt of liquor," he said.

The court heard Roberts told police he had consumed six or seven beers and two cans of pre-mixed bourbon between 1pm to midnight.

Roberts returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.175.

"As a result of the high reading, the defendant was told he would be transported to the Maroochydore watch house," Constable Burrell said.

The court heard Roberts refused to walk to the police car and demanded a cigarette, with officers reminding him he was under arrest.

"The defendant briefly adopted a fighting stance by facing a police officer and clenching his fists," Constable Burrell said.

"As police went to handcuff the defendant, he grabbed the wrist of a female police officer and despite being told to stop he continued to squeeze the officer's wrist."

Constable Burrell alleged Roberts then tried to run away before police managed to grab his arms.

"He's headbutted a female police officer while trying to run away," he said.

Constable Burrell also charged Roberts with assaulting police from the bar table and said the case should be adjourned.

Roberts is yet to enter a plea for that charge.

"This is a very serious set of facts," Magistrate Stephanie Tonkin said.

"I'm hearing some serious allegations about the way you treated police on the day."

"I don't recall that whatsoever," Roberts said.

"Well when we're a little intoxicated, it tends to affect our memory," Ms Tonkin said.

Ms Tonkin said it would be wise for Roberts to seek legal advice for the assaulting police charge, as he could be jailed.

Roberts told the court he had been seeking help for his alcohol problem, including attending a detox program at Brisbane Hospital.

"It's up to you, it's your life but it's a good idea," Ms Tonkin said.

"You're going to be off the road for a long time."

All three charges were adjourned until September 2.