3m croc found in Top End backyard

A 3m saltie has wandered into the community of Gunbalanya and caused a scene trying to scamper underneath fences and into people's yards.

Gunbalanya resident Luke Newton was having a relaxing Sunday morning kicking back with a coffee when he got a call to collect a croc that had found its way into someone's yard.

Thinking it was just a small one he finished off his brew before wandering over to the where the croc was.

Mr Newton was greeted by the 3m croc and a crowd of excited kids and camp dogs.

"It was a big one, you don't really want to get bitten by it," he said.

"It was a bit stressed it was trying to get under fences and get away."

The 3m croc Luke Newton and three others caught on Sunday morning out at Gunbalanya. The croc had been trying to get under fences and into properties in the community. Picture: Luke Newton

Mr Newton called for backup and three other blokes volunteered to help catch the croc and return it to the bush.

The whole process took about half an hour and the croc was dropped off at the town billabong about a kilometre from where the croc, believed to be a female, was found.

"It's a danger to the community … you have camp dogs and kids everywhere it's not ideal to have a 3m croc running around," he said.

Brian with the 3m croc he, Luke Newton and two others caught on Sunday morning out at Gunbalanya. The croc had been trying to get under fences and into properties in the community. Picture: Luke Newton

Mr Newton said the croc was looking very healthy and full and speculated the saltie may have taken a camp dog on its journey through the community.

"It was in really good condition," he said.

"Bit curious as to whether the croc had a camp dog on the way through."

While the size of the croc may seem large, Mr Newton said the croc was about average to those normally caught around the community.

"This time of year we get a few wondering through. It's not the first one and it won't be the last," he said.

"Not many people can say they catch crocodiles on a Sunday morning."

The 3m croc Luke Newton and three others caught on Sunday morning out at Gunbalanya. The croc had been trying to get under fences and into properties in the community. Picture: Luke Newton

Mr Newton said the most dicey croc captures were those underneath houses and buildings as they were often cramped spaces.

People are reminded to be Crocwise, especially this time of year when the weather warms up and crocodiles become more active.

