$39k to open store and install water tanks in Chinchilla

FUNDING: The TTTT has invested $39,920 into the Western Downs Community. Pic: Supplied.

THE Chinchilla Family Support Centre will be catching liquid gold in no time, after reaping the benefits of a Tackling Tough Times Together initiative which will be providing the community hub with $9,920 to install three new water tanks.

A whopping $30,000 in funding has also been allocated to reopening a general store in Glenmorgan.

Maranoa MP David Littleproud said the TTTT funds for Western Downs focus on bringing people closer to local networks and supporting causes to boost the community.

“It’s a no-brainer that Regional Australia has been in very tough times with drought and these projects give people better access to daily needs – whether that’s water or goods at the local store” he said.

“The Chinchilla Family Support Centre will install three 9000 litre tanks and the general store at Glenmorgan will be reopened much to the delight of locals.

“I’m particularly pleased to see the Chinchilla Family Support Centre receive $9920 for installation of the water tanks because it gives the group more options in how they work with the community.

“The Glenmorgan General Store, with the help of $30,000 from the TTTT program, will reopen its doors which will have a positive flow-on for the region,” Mr Littleproud said.

“A reopened store will give people an incentive to stop and buy goods and help keep a community hub going.”

The Federal Government is providing a total of $15 million, through the TTTT initiative, also supported by philanthropy and business, to Queensland, New South Wales, Victoria, South Australia, and the Northern Territory.

Most projects funded in this round seek to reduce volunteer fatigue and boost the operations of local not-for-profit organisations in drought communities.