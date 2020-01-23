36 years of cricket to continue this year

36 YEARS AND COUNTING: Lane Beutel and Connor Maeyke leave the field after propping their team up to 76 runs in their encounter versus Fist Fulla Mongrel at the Mundubbera 7-a-side carnival 2019. Picture: Alex Treacy.

IT’S that time again, so get ready to strap the pads on for another year of this North Burnett cricket classic.

The 36th annual Mundubbera 7-a-side cricket carnival is back on February 1-2, with over $5000 of prize money up for grabs.

Teams from across Queensland make the trip to Scampers Grounds and Archer Park, to battle for cricket supremacy.

Mundubbera Cricket Association secretary Colleen Whelan believes it has to be one of the biggest competitions in the North Burnett.

“It was originally started to foster friendship between the towns, and it’s just grown from there,” she said.

“We now have children of the first players all those years ago coming back to play, and it’s just great to see.”

Cricketers from Redcliffe, Stradbroke Island, Bundaberg, Hervey Bay, North and South Burnett, and Townsville make the journey each year for the famous tournament.

Held over two days, Saturday is as a night of entertainment, food, and refreshments at the community centre, with a calcutta (auction of teams), men and women’s sprints, and toad racing for cash prizes.

Sunday will then see the men’s and ladies competitions battle it out over three divisions.

These include the coveted Shield division, the Plate, the Local Saucer, and the ladies competition, with winners and runners up receiving prizes.

Nominations for the competition will be closing on Thursday, January 30, so get in quick to have a chance at coming away with some silverware.

It is $80 for both men’s team entry and men’s over 40s, with a max of 9 players.

Ladies team entry will be $60 per team.

Both grounds will be licenced, and will have food and refreshments available on the day.

No alcohol is to be brought to any of the grounds.

Submit your teams to Colleen Whelan at mundcricketassoc@outlook.com.au, or to the Mundubbera 7-a-side Facebook page.