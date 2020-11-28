Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Michael Taunao Momo, passed away on Wednesday November 18, 2020 following a crash on the Peak Downs Highway near Moranbah. Picture: Facebook
Michael Taunao Momo, passed away on Wednesday November 18, 2020 following a crash on the Peak Downs Highway near Moranbah. Picture: Facebook
News

$32k raised for family of Moranbah crash victim

Kristen Booth
27th Nov 2020 6:00 PM | Updated: 28th Nov 2020 4:43 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

AN outpouring of donations has raised more than $32,000 for the family of Michael Taunao Momo, one of the two men who died in a tragic crash near Moranbah.

The GoFundMe page, created by Greyhound Australia, has reached $32,224 within seven days, surpassing the initial goal of $10,000.

Mr Momo was a "much loved and valued" employee of Greyhound Australia who died at the scene of the horror smash, along with Leon Kriel, 61.

Mr Momo and Mr Kriel were driving in separate utes when their vehicles and a B-double truck collided about 1.30pm on November 18 on the Peak Downs Highway, 10km west of Moranbah.

The GoFundMe page was created to support Mr Momo's partner Rei and two children financially during the "difficult time".

"Your support will mean the world to Michael's family and the extended Greyhound team," the page read.

"We would be very grateful for your help."

fatal crashes moranbah crash moranbah police peak downs highway
Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: The Chinchilla region’s top childcare educator

        Premium Content REVEALED: The Chinchilla region’s top childcare educator

        News AFTER hundreds of votes were cast, the Chinchilla region’s best childcare educator has been chosen by our readers. MORE DETAILS:

        Support packages for Kids of drought affected families

        Premium Content Support packages for Kids of drought affected families

        News JUST in time for Christmas, children in drought-affected farming families will...

        Lightning strike sparks blaze north of Chinchilla

        Premium Content Lightning strike sparks blaze north of Chinchilla

        News AS EXTREME fire conditions set in across the Western Downs, fire crews will monitor...

        Police catch dad dumping suspicious case in bushland

        Premium Content Police catch dad dumping suspicious case in bushland

        News MILES police followed a suspicious car, and saw the driver dump a large black case...