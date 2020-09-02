$300m of new attractions opening in time for Christmas

DOZENS of new and upgraded Queensland tourist attractions have been fast-tracked to open by Christmas with more than $300m poured in from the private sector and the State Government.

The attractions range from improvements for Great Barrier Reef islands to the Scenic Rim trail walk, out to the Charleville Cosmos Centre and the Birdsville Courthourse historical experience.

Opening even sooner, in time for the September school holidays, is the new O'Reillys eco-tourism campground in Lamington National Park.

Tourism Minister Kate Jones. Picture: Glenn Hampson

Tourism Minister Kate Jones said the State Government has invested $115 million in new tourism infrastructure to deliver 73 projects, leveraging nearly $200 million from the private sector and creating around 1800 jobs.

Ms Jones said the $115 million invested in new tourism attractions included $25 million invested to deliver projects on twelve Great Barrier Reef Islands.

"Already we've seen the huge difference our Great Barrier Reef island rejuvenation package is having for tourism operators in Central Queensland and North Queensland," she said.

"Resorts on Wilson, Green, Bedarra, Lady Elliot, Orpheus, Hayman and Hamilton islands have all reopened with new visitor infrastructure delivered in partnership with the Palaszczuk Government and they're pumping millions of dollars back into the economy."

While COVID-19 has delayed the completion date for a number of projects, Ms Jones said of the projects delivered by the government, 24 were already built with another dozen expected to be complete by Christmas.

"From day one, we recognised the importance of investing in infrastructure to grow our tourism industry and create jobs," Ms Jones said.

"Now - at a time we need it most - these projects are being completed and really benefiting Queenslanders.

"Right throughout the state, we're partnering with the private sector to deliver projects that are creating jobs and pumping millions of dollars into local businesses."

Lady Elliot Island is one of the Great Barrier Reef islands that received an upgrade.

Ms Jones said the data released today would only improve in the future, with an extra $25 million announced in May to deliver new tourism infrastructure.

"The response to this latest funding has been overwhelming," Ms Jones said.

"This week we've announced an extra four shovel-ready projects in Cairns that will create even more jobs in the future.

"We're investing more in this sector than any government in Queensland's history because we know how important the tourism sector will be to rebuilding our economy."

Attractions open in time for the September school holidays include the first ever eco-tourism experience in a national park at O'Reilly's and the new tourism experience at Peter Faust Dam (Lake Proserpine).

OPEN FOR SEPTEMBER SCHOOL HOLIDAYS

■ O'Reilly's national park eco-tourism experience

■ Peter Faust Dam (Lake Proserpine)

OPEN FOR CHRISTMAS HOLIDAYS

■ Semi-sub for Fitzroy Island

■ Arlington Reef pontoon

■ Qantas Museum in Longreach light and sound show

■ Charleville Cosmos Centre and outback experience

■ Historic Birdsville Courthouse

■ Cunnamulla historic rail experience

■ Lady Musgrave Island pontoon

■ New education centre at Minjerribah (North Straddie)

■ Australia's largest superyacht berth at the Southport Yacht Club

Originally published as $300m of new attractions opening in time for Christmas